Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajinikanth Starrer Nears ₹100 Crore Mark In India, Enters ₹200 Crore Club Worldwide

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth starrer has been receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences. The movie opened at ₹59.70 crore but witnessed a 40.4 per cent drop on the second day. Despite the decline, the film was able to near the ₹100 crore mark. If the film continues to earn at this pace, then it will surpass the ₹100 crore mark tomorrow.

Jailer 2 box office collection day 2

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹35.60 crore on the second day of the release. Tamil version led the chart by ₹25.25 crore from 7,243 shows, Telugu ₹7.25 crore from 1,940 shows and Hindi ₹2.75 crore from 3,850 shows.

This brings the two-day collection to ₹95.30 crore net total and ₹112.10 crore gross.

Overseas, the film collected ₹40.00 crore, taking the total overseas gross to ₹97.00 crore. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide gross collection stands at ₹209.10 crore.

Advertisement

What is the plot of Jailer 2?

The movie introduced Muthuvel ‘Tiger’ Pandian in a seemingly quieter phase of his life, only for the calm to end soon as events connected to his past pull him back to the world of violence. Rajinikanth’s trademark swagger and explosive action moments take centre stage, gradually building anticipation before unleashing the character in full force.

All about Jailer 2

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Apart from Rajinikanth, Jailer 2 introduces new faces in cameo roles, such as Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie Shroff. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.