Jailer 2 Day 1 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Starrer Sells 10.82 Lakh Tickets, Crosses ₹20 Crore Mark In India

Jailer 2 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action drama in which he is reprising his role as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian IPS, a retired jailer. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer is creating a wave in advance bookings. The makers have opened the ticket window for movie buffs to book their tickets in advance, and 607 housefull shows have been sold.

Jailer 2 day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has sold 10.82 lakh tickets out of 9450 shows. So far, the movie has earned ₹22.42 crore, while ₹34.33 crore has been earned across 4 days. The top state for Jailer 2 is Tamil Nadu with ₹10.15 crore, followed by Kerala at ₹4.74 crore and Karnataka at ₹4.67 crore.

Tamil is 88 per cent of the gross for Jailer 2, with Chennai topping the city chart at ₹4.85 crore, followed by Bengaluru at ₹4.26 crore and Coimbatore at ₹1.05 crore.

All about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is one of the highly anticipated Pan-India films of this year. The trailer, which was unveiled earlier, introduced Muthuvel ‘Tiger’ Pandian in a seemingly quieter phase of his life, only for the calm to end soon as events connected to his past pull him back to the world of violence. Rajinikanth’s trademark swagger and explosive action moments take centre stage, gradually building anticipation before unleashing the character in full force.

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Apart from Rajinikanth, Jailer 2 introduces new faces in cameo roles, such as Vidya Balan, S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff and Mohanlal, among others. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The movie will hit the theatres on October 15.