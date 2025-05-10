Jailer 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna To Get Paid More Than Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar For His Cameo In Rajinikanth Starrer?

Updated May 10th 2025, 20:14 IST
Of late, Nandamuri Balakrishna's movies are doing well at the box office. A few years back, he was struggling to deliver hits but with back-to-back hits under his belt, the Tollywood star has seemingly made a power move. NBK, who remained one of the lowest-paid Telugu actors for the longest time, has bumped his fees for his upcoming projects by a considerable margin.
Reportedly, NBK had charged somewhere around ₹15 crore-₹18 crore per film till now, but now things have changed from a commercial standpoint. The hiked fees will come into effect from his 110th film -- Akhanda 2, which is currently filming. NBK is reportedly being paid ₹35 crore for the sequel to his 2021 blockbuster, directed by Boyapati Srinu. For his film with Gopichand Malineni of Jaat fame, Balayya is reportedly taking home ₹45 crore. However, his reported cameo in Jailer 2 is said to earn him his biggest pay cheque so far.
Reports of Balakrishna joining Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer universe have been doing the rounds for a few weeks. Even as the confirmation of his casting in Rajinikanth-fronted comedy action drama remains, media reports have suggested that Balakrishna has demanded ₹50 crore for his cameo role in the sequel. The makers have also agreed to his request.
The sequel already marks the return of Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar and Jackie Shroff, who made special appearances in the first installment. With Balayya, the Jailer franchise is only getting bigger. Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar were paid ₹8 crore and ₹4 crore respectively for their respective cameos in Jailer (2023). Could be that NBK is paid more than them in Jailer 2. The recent Padma Bhushan awardee is said to have a significant role in the sequel and will reportedly allot 20 days for the filming. If confirmed, Jailer 2 will mark the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Rajinikanth and Balakrishna, a perfect Kollywood meets Tollywood collaboration.
