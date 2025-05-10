Jailer 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna To Get Paid More Than Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar For His Cameo In Rajinikanth Starrer?

Of late, Nandamuri Balakrishna's movies are doing well at the box office. A few years back, he was struggling to deliver hits but with back-to-back hits under his belt, the Tollywood star has seemingly made a power move. NBK, who remained one of the lowest-paid Telugu actors for the longest time, has bumped his fees for his upcoming projects by a considerable margin.

Nandamuri Balakrishna hikes his fees for upcoming projects

Reportedly, NBK had charged somewhere around ₹15 crore-₹18 crore per film till now, but now things have changed from a commercial standpoint. The hiked fees will come into effect from his 110th film -- Akhanda 2, which is currently filming. NBK is reportedly being paid ₹35 crore for the sequel to his 2021 blockbuster, directed by Boyapati Srinu. For his film with Gopichand Malineni of Jaat fame, Balayya is reportedly taking home ₹45 crore. However, his reported cameo in Jailer 2 is said to earn him his biggest pay cheque so far.



Jailer 2 to get bigger with NBK's cameo

Reports of Balakrishna joining Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer universe have been doing the rounds for a few weeks. Even as the confirmation of his casting in Rajinikanth-fronted comedy action drama remains, media reports have suggested that Balakrishna has demanded ₹50 crore for his cameo role in the sequel. The makers have also agreed to his request.

A fan made image of Balakrishna with Jailer cast | Image: X