Anticipation is building as Nelson Dilipkumar gears up for the sequel to the blockbuster action film Jailer which features the legendary Rajinikanth in the lead role. Following the success of its predecessor, Jailer 2 is now in the works with Nelson Dilipkumar reportedly crafting a script that promises to exceed the excitement of the original.

More about Jailer 2

The narrative of Jailer 2 is rumoured to revolve around the conflict between Rajinikanth's character, Muthuvel Pandian and a group of angered idol smugglers seeking revenge for the demise of the infamous Varman (Vinayakan) in the first instalment. Adding to the cast, Nayanthara is expected to play the role of Kokila from Kolamavu Kokila, marking her sixth collaboration with Rajinikanth.

Jailer poster | Image: IMDb

Taking a cue from the cinematic universe trend set by director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar seems convinced to take the Jailer franchise to bigger heights. However, an official announcement from the director or the film's makers is awaited to provide more details about this exciting sequel.

More about Jailer

Jailer achieved widespread success with its pan-Indian release in August 2023 and grossed approximately Rs 610 crore. It went on to secure its place as one of Tamil cinema's highest-grossing films. Currently available on Amazon Prime Video in multiple languages, Jailer’s ending creates quite a buzz for the movie’s next part.

Meanwhile, in the cultural heartland of Ayodhya, Rajinikanth attended the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram idol earlier today. The actor who stood out as the sole representative from Kollywood at the historic event while leaving for Ayodhya shared his happiness for the big day.

Rajinikanth expressed that the 500-year-old problem has been solved by the Supreme Court verdict, and he called the day an unforgettable day in history. The actor got a grand welcome in Ayodhya where a sea of fans were also spotted greeting him with a loud cheer.