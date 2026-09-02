Jailer 2: Rajinikanth Starrer Not Postponed, Makers Subtly Shut Down Rumours

Rajinikanth has been gearing up for the release of his upcoming actioner Jailer 2. However, rumours were rife that the makers are likely to postpone the film to avert a clash with Telugu films Ranabaali and AK 47. On Wednesday, the makers shut down the rumours with a new poster and asserted that it will release as planned.

Jailer 2 new poster

Amid the rumours, Sun Pictures, a production house, shared a new poster on Wednesday announcing the planned release date. In the poster, the veteran actor is seen wielding a gun, and it reads October 15. "October 15th Alappara Kelappurom!" reads the caption.

Earlier, it was reported that the makers might postpone the release for a solo release. Two Telugu movies, Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali and Venkatesh's Adarsha Kutumbam, are releasing on October 16.

All about Jailer 2

In July, the makers unveiled a 40-second teaser announcing a release date and offering a glimpse into the film. The clip opened up with Vinayakan issuing a threat, saying, "You can't be at peace after killing me. There's a big world behind me, Jailer! This is a huge network. You won't know who is coming (for you), when and how. Your life will turn into hell." In the next frame, we see Rajinikanth arriving in style.

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The teaser also offers a glimpse of other characters who have joined the sequel. However, they save their full appearance for the next teaser, leaving fans eager.

Helmed by Nelson Dilpkumar, the film has triggered huge expectations among the fans. The sequel follows the success of the original Jailer, which performed strongly at the box office. Besides Rajini, the film also stars Vidya Balan, S. J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Anna Rajan, Jatin Sarna and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The movie marks the cameo of Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkummar, Jackie Shroff and Hrithik Roshan.