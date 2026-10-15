Jailer 2 X Review: Rajinikanth Starrer Is A 'Mass Entertainer,' Say Netizens

Jailer 2 X Review: Rajinikanth starrer has finally hit the theatres today, October 15. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie is receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences. They are praising the performance of Rajinikanth and hailing Nelson for living up to fans' expectations. Fans were concerned about whether Nelson would be able to deliver the sequel after 2023's Jailer turned out to be a blockbuster hit. Moreover, they are all going gaga over Hrithik Roshan's cameo appearance in the film.

Jailer 2 X review

Soon after the movie buffs watched the early show of Jailer 2, they penned their review on their X handle. Film critic Ramesh Bala wrote, "Superstar Rajinikanth in beast mode! A mass entertainer that delivers everything fans could possibly ask for! #thalaivar 's unmatched swag, magnetic screen presence and electrifying performance are the biggest highlights! The elevation scenes, powerful dialogues and whistle-worthy moments make this a complete theatrical celebration! Blockbuster entertainment at its peak! #jailer2 – a superstar show all the way!"

Another film critic wrote, "Nelson gets it right yet again, delivering a full-fledged Rajinikanth entertainer that deserves to be experienced on the big screen! #Jailer2 takes a few minutes to set things up before delivering a solid dose of humour, thrills action and massy elevations for Thalaiva, the GOAT #Rajinikanth sir. Fans will be hooting and cheering throughout the first half! Nelson knows exactly what he is doing and delivers everything that makes for great fan service to the OG’s fans. Anirudh’s BGM is the cherry on top!"

"Not an Easy job for the director to match the Hype and expectations which has been set on Part-1. But Nelson has it with #Jailer2. Easily one of the best sequels of Kollywood. Perfectly balenced out all the elements," wrote another.

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"#Jailer2 Awesome 1st half. The dark humour has worked big time. #YogiBabu comedy is peak. #Rajinikanth is on. #Anirudh BGM is so good. And the interval and the staging is perfect. Not even one boring scene. Fast screenplay," a fan wrote.

"#Jailer2 banger first half @Nelsondilpkumar exactly knows how to blend comedy and mass elevation . Never seen a director who used superstar @rajinikanth without him flinching a hand yet made all his scenes super massy. It’s not easy to match the standards of first part for a filmmaker but here Nelson makes it a cakewalk! Phenomenal theatre worthy material so far. The comedy comes in like a gentle breeze and the action comes in like a powerful storm, there I said it," a fan wrote.

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All about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is one of the highly anticipated Pan-India films of this year. The trailer, which was unveiled earlier, introduced Muthuvel ‘Tiger’ Pandian in a seemingly quieter phase of his life, only for the calm to end soon as events connected to his past pull him back to the world of violence. Rajinikanth’s trademark swagger and explosive action moments take centre stage, gradually building anticipation before unleashing the character in full force.