Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Collection: Vijay's Film Sells Over 8 Lakh Tickets In India, Mints ₹20 Crore

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Collection: Vijay's final film is all set to arrive on the big screens on July 23. Earlier, slated to release on Pongal in January, the movie faced indefinite delays pending censor clearance. After Vijay's ascension to Tamil Nadu's CM post, his fans will get to witness him on the screens one last time. This has added to the buzz around Jana Nayagan's theatrical debut. In India, the advance booking is live and the pre-sales figures are looking very encouraging.

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According to BFILMY, the H Vinoth directorial has sold over 8.02 lakh tickets in India. Two days to go for its release, Jana Nayagan has collected ₹16.40 crore nett from all versions of the film in advance booking. The gross collection stands at ₹19.40 crore.

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Jana Nayagan will release on July 23 | Image: X

Tamil Nadu has sold the maximum number of tickets in India so far, standing at 4.92 lakh. The ticket sales in Vijay's home state amount to over ₹9 crore gross. In Kerala, 1.43 lakh tickets have been so sold, amounting to ₹2.41 crore in biz. In Karnataka, 1.23 lakh tickets have been sold and collection in the state stands at over ₹6.50 crore. In Maharashtra, nearly 15,000 tickets have been sold.

As per reports, pre-release piracy has affected Jana Nayagan's advance booking collection. Its rushed release has also impacted the movie's box office potential. As of now, the movie is looking to open at ₹80 crore globally and it remains to be seen if it can push past the ₹100 crore mark at the box office on day 1. After Leo and The Greatest Of All Time, which opened to ₹146 crore and ₹104.75 crore respectively, Jana Nayagan will look to become Vijay's third film in a row to score a ₹100 crore+ day 1 collection worldwide.