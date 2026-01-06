Updated 6 January 2026 at 17:49 IST
Jana Nayagan Vs CBFC Row: Madras High Court Seeks Censor Board's Reply Before Friday Release Of Thalapathy Vijay Starrer
Poll-bound Tamil Nadu is seeing high-voltage drama before the release of Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, scheduled to hit the big screens on January 9.
The release of Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, on January 9 seems to be hanging in the balance. While the buzz around the movie is very high, the makers are yet to receive the approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for the exhibition of the movie on Pongal. Following the speculations around the movie being delayed due to the Censor delay, the makers approached the Madras High Court seeking an urgent intervention in the matter.
Representing the producers, Venkata K Narayana, alleged that the CBFC is withholding the film certificate unreasonably, which will lead to financial losses for the makers. As per the advocate of the movie, the makers submitted the film for CBFC approval on December 18, and it was acknowledged on December 19. Days later, the board replied to the makers on December 22 and shared that the movie could be given a UA certificate. The makers of Jana Nayagan again submitted the movie for review on December 24.
As per Live Law, the advocate shared, "the regional office verified the modifications and on December 29, informed that the movie would be given a 'UA' certificate. However, it was submitted that even after this communication, the certificate had not been issued to date."
The makers of Jana Nayagan also alleged that the Regional Office of CBFC informed them on January 5 that the movie has been referred to the “Revising Committee as per Rule 24 of the Cinematograph Certification Rules based on a complaint alleging that the contents of the movie hurt religious sentiments and regarding its portrayal of the armed forces.”
The producers also informed the court that the movie needs to be released in three more languages and that can only happen once the original film is certified. They also argued that the movie makers will incur financial losses if the release is delayed. After hearing the matter, the Madras High Court has directed the CBFC to come back with a reply tomorrow, January 7.
6 January 2026