Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Makes Strong Start, Eyes ₹50 Crore Worldwide

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay starrer has made a strong opening in India. The film, which marks the final appearance of Thalapathy on the big screen, is one of the anticipated films of this year. Since morning, the theatres have been packed with movie buffs, hinting that the film is likely to make a record in India and worldwide.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 1 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the film has so far collected ₹13.33 crore net and grossed ₹15.73 crore in India across 5477 shows. Tamil language is leading the chart with ₹12.45 crore, followed by Telugu ₹56 lakh and Hindi ₹32 lakh. Since morning, the film registered 37.8 per cent occupancy. In Tamil, the film registered 73.85 per cent occupancy.

The final figure will be updated by the end of the day, and it is expected that the film might earn over ₹50 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, on BookMyShow, the film has recorded 1.18 million pre-sale tickets, but couldn't break the record of Jailer and The GOAT, which both had 1.19 million tickets.

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The overseas market, as per Venky Box Office, shows strong performance in North America. The USA premiere final pre-sales settled at around ₹2.7 crore.

The film is receiving mixed reviews from the audience. While everyone is praising Vijay's performance, they are unhappy with the script and cast of the movie. While the makers shared that the film is a partial remake of the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. However, they called out the plot, which is exactly copied from NBK['s film. Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in pivotal roles.