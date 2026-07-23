Jana Nayagan X Review: Netizens Praise Thalapathy Vijay, But Blast 'Sloppy' Script And Dub Bobby Deol’s Performance 'Laughable'

Jana Nayagan X Review: Chief Minister Vijay's long-delayed film has finally made its way to theatres across the globe, marking his final appearance on big screens. Helmed by H Vinoth, the political action thriller is a partial remake of the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. Owing to this, it is receiving mixed reviews from the audience.

CM Vijay's actioner Jana Nayagan divides the internet

Movie buffs who watched the first day first show of the movie penned their review on X. They all praised the performance of Vijay, but called out the script and Bobby Deol's performance as an antagonist. A user called the film "disappointing", explaining, "Apart from a few elevation blocks and Anirudh’s score in places, nothing works here. H. Vinoth’s execution is very sloppy, and the changes he made, especially the subplots, feel completely outdated. Bobby Deol’s villain track is atrocious and laughable at times. VFX and production values are poor, editing is all over the place, the core emotional moments from the original are inserted without any proper flow, and the climax tests your patience to the max."

Another user dubbed the film as "mast entertainer" and wrote, " #ThalapathyVijay's presence stands taller than everything else.. The second half moves into a Political + Action zone. Thalapathy Vijay makes sure to pack in all the elements for his fans and family audiences. Mass scenes and political references for the fans.. Thalapathy Vijay - Mamitha Baiju emotional scenes and the Good Touch - Bad Touch scenes work well for families. Anirudh elevates the film well. The Flashback Intro, "Oru Pere Varalaru", Forest Entry, and a few moments in the climax are the highlights of the second half. Drawbacks: Few Outdated and over the top scenes, Few Moments in flashback, And Bobby Deol's Portions didn't work and it was a drag. Overall, it's a Thalapathy Vijay show all the way.. An Old School commercial entertainer with a few flaws, but it delivers neat amount of entertainment, thanks to Thalapathy."

"A Neat and entertaining First half followed by a Decent Second half. ThalapathyVijay & MamithaBaiju's emotional portions are the best moments of the film. As like HVinoth said 1st half has more inspired elements. 2nd half has political & RC War angle which are completely different," read the post.

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Jana Nayagan box office collection day 1 (early estimates)

According to Sacni8lk, the film has so far collected ₹5.12 crore across 3068 shows in India. The film is expected to earn ₹50 to ₹60 crore on the opening day. The final collection will be updated at the end of the day.

All about Jana Nayagan

The film was supposed to hit the theatres in January 2026, but the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) withheld certification, demanding a few changes. However, the makers stood their ground, and it took them almost 7 months to release the film in theatres.