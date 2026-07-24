The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 8: Christopher Nolan's Film Mints ₹96 Crore In India

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 8: Director Christopher Nolan's epic is enjoying a steady run at the box office in India. The collection here is being driven by a massive turnout in IMAX screens. Before release, Nolan and team insisted on watching the film on the biggest screens. This led to a surge in the demand for tickets in premium formats. In India, The Odyssey is running on high ticket prices, and this has boosted its biz here. As the film has crossed $400 million mark globally and continues to trend well, here's a look at the film's India earnings so far.

The Odyssey inches closer to ₹100 crore nett mark in India

The Odyssey entered its second weekend with a good momentum. On its 2nd Friday (July 24), it added another ₹5.25 crore to its biz, taking its 8-day collection to ₹95.55 crore. On its second Saturday, the movie will hit the ₹100 crore nett mark in India, becoming the second Nolan film to achieve the box office milestone after Oppenheimer (2023). The Odyssey is performing better than Oppenheimer in India and in other international markets.

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A still from The Odyssey | Image: X

Featuring Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Charlize Theron as Calypso, among others, the film released globally on July 17.

The Odyssey revolves around the Greek King Odysseus (essayed by Damon) on a perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. Beset by vengeful gods, sea monsters and enchantresses, he fights to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Holland). Actors Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo and Travis Scott, among others, round off the cast of the film. They feature as Menelaus, the King of Sparta, Eumaeus and bard, respectively.