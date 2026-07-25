Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay's Film Shows Minimal Growth On Saturday, Inches Closer To ₹100 Crore Mark In India

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay's final film is not performing as expected at the ticket window. Jana Nayagan opened to much lesser figures than his previous two movies - The Greatest Of All of Time and Leo. As its first weekend continues, the actioner directed by H Vinoth is yet to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office. The movie also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Jana Nayagan is getting mixed reviews, and the fact that it's a remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari (2023) is seemingly discouraging viewers from watching it on the big screens.

₹100 crore club continues to evade Jana Nayagan





On Saturday, Jana Nayagan collected ₹28.50 crore. The movie opened to ₹42.70 crore on July 23 and added ₹21.15 crore to its earnings on day 2 (July 24). In three days, the India biz stands at ₹92.35 crore. The Tamil version is leading with ₹80.55 crore, while the Hindi and Telugu dubbed versions have added ₹6.30 crore and ₹5.50 crore respectively to the film's domestic earnings.

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Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth | Image: X

The gross collection of Jana Nayagan in India stands at ₹108.34 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹20 crore on day 3, taking its total overseas gross to ₹63.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection of Jana Nayagan to ₹171.84 crore.

When and where to watch Jana Nayagan on OTT?

The film originally slated for a Pongal release in January this year—well ahead of the April 23, 2026 polls—finally hit screens on July 23. Ahead of its theatrical debut, Jana Nayagan was leaked on satellite TV. Millions watched it illegally before it arrived in cinema halls. This is also being perceived as a reason behind its weak performance at the box office.

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