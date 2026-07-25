The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 9: Christopher Nolan's Film Witnesses Weekend Surge, Earns ₹107 Crore In India

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 9: Christopher Nolan's epic starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Anne Hathaway has breached the ₹100 crore nett mark at the India box office in its ongoing second weekend. The movie's collection expectedly slowed down during the weekdays but surged again over the weekend, with the 2nd Saturday (July 25) biz hitting double digits comfortably. Sunday figures are expected to be better as the movie continues its strong momentum here.

The Odyssey collection surges in 2nd weekend

The Odyssey collected ₹10.05 crore in India in all languages on July 25. The biz a day before was ₹6.85 crore. This marks a 46.72% increase, which is an encouraging sign. In nine days, the movie has collected ₹107.20 crore nett. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹127 crore.

The Odyssey is directed by Christopher Nolan | Image: X

Featuring Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Charlize Theron as Calypso, among others, the film released globally on July 17.

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The Odyssey revolves around the Greek King Odysseus (essayed by Damon) on a perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. Beset by vengeful gods, sea monsters and enchantresses, he fights to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Holland). Actors Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo and Travis Scott, among others, round off the cast of the film. They feature as Menelaus, the King of Sparta, Eumaeus and bard, respectively.