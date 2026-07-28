Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai On OTT: Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur Starrer Locks Streaming Date After Moderate Box Office Run

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai On OTT: Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur feature in the Bollywood rom-com. The movie hit the big screens on June 5 and enjoyed moderate success at the box office. While the film received mixed reviews, its theatrical run was affected by the fact that several movies, both Bollywood and Hollywood, ran alongside it. Now, HJTIHH is all set to begin its streaming journey, with the hope that it can reach out to a larger audience on digital.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai sets streaming date

ZEE5 has announced that the Hindi romantic comedy will begin streaming on July 31. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is directed by David Dhawan. The filmmaker behind cult comedies in the '90s and 2000s, Dhawan has confirmed that HJTIHH is his last directorial and this will bring more focus to it on digital. Fans who missed out on watching the family entertainer in cinema halls will get to enjoy it on their home screens in a couple of days from now.

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is directed by David Dhawan | Image: X

HJTIHH revolves around the five-year-old relationship between Jas (Varun) and Bani (Mrunal) and their conflicting views on family planning. Jas is subsequently caught in a hilarious love triangle as Preet (Pooja) enters the picture.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office run detailed

The movie grossed ₹75 crore worldwide and over ₹50 crore in India during its theatrical run. As per reports, the estimated budget of the film is ₹50-55 crore. Maniesh Paul, Chunky Pandey, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi and others feature in key roles.

