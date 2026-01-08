Jana Nayagan vs CBFC Row: Congress' Manickam Tagore Slams Centre As Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Awaits Certificate, Says 'Censor Board Being Weaponised'

Amid uncertainty over the censor certification for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday alleged that the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression was being "systematically weakened through fear" under Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as the film industry remains in the "crosshairs".

He said that the Modi-Shah regime responds with control when films peddling propaganda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) fail to attract public interest.

"When RSS propaganda films get zero traction, zero credibility & zero public interest, the Modi-Shah regime responds with control, not confidence. Now the film industry is in the crosshairs. Article 19(1)(a) guarantees freedom of speech & expression. But under I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw this right is being systematically weakened through fear, not law," Tagore posted on X.

He further said that the Censor Board was being "weaponised" to control cinema and ideas.

"ED, CBI, IT -- turned into frontal organs to silence dissent. Now even the Censor Board is being weaponised to control cinema and ideas. Institutions meant to protect democracy are reduced to tools of intimidation, while BJP-RSS propaganda is passed off as 'culture'," Tagore said.

"Cinema doesn't need political clearance. It needs constitutional protection. Democracy cannot survive when art is forced to kneel before power," Tagore said.

His remarks come after the much-awaited film 'Jana Nayagan', which is expected to be actor Thalapathy Vijay's final movie, has been postponed ahead of the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The film was originally planned to be released in theatres on January 9, 2026.

Production house KVN Productions shared a statement to inform fans and stakeholders about the delay. While sharing the update, the makers spoke about the "heavy heart" behind the decision and said the postponement was due to "unavoidable circumstances" beyond their control.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control. We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us," the statement read.