Jana Nayagan Cast Salary: Can You Guess Which Person Took Home Highest Paycheque Of Their Career From CM Vijay's Last Film?

Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, hit the big screens on July 23 after a long delay. The movie opened to a massive fanfare across Tamil Nadu. Fans burst crackers, queued up in long lines and celebrated euphorically upon the release of the film that is said to be the actor's last. As fans celebrate the release and Jana Nayagan eyes a strong opening at the box office, the rumoured cast fees of the film have surfaced.

As per multiple media reports, Vijay took home a astaggering amount between ₹220-₹275 crore for Jana Nayagan. If true, this makes him the highest-paid Indian actor. The movie also marks the end of his 30-year long acting career and the start of his pivot towards politics. The actor turned politician has now become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and has officially said goodbye to movies.

Not just Vijay, director H Vinoth has also reportedly drawn the biggest paycheque of his career from Jana Nayagan. The filmmaker was paid ₹25 crore for the vigilante movie, which has received mixed to negative reviews upon release. As per local media, Anirudh Ravichander, who emerged as the highest-paid music composer, charged ₹13 crore for Jana Nayagan.

The lead actress of the film, Pooja Hegde, took home, while Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist, was paid between ₹5-₹10 crore for Jana Nayagan.

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