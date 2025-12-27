Updated 27 December 2025 at 22:39 IST
Jana Nayagan Director H Vinoth Addresses Bhagavanth Kesari Remake Rumours, Makes A Promise To Thalapathy Vijay Fans
As per some reports, the plot points of Jana Nayagan have been lifted from the Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari and scenes have been reworked keeping Vijay and his fans in mind.
Jana Nayagan audio launch event was organised in Malaysia. The team is all set for the grand release on January 9 and given its Vijay's final film before he dives fully into politics, fan expectations are sky high.
Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth. It is rumoured that the Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer is the remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari (2023). As per some reports, the plot points of Jana Nayagan have been lifted from the Telugu hit and scenes have been reworked with Vijay and his fans in mind.
Thalapathy Kacheri song only strengthened the remake rumours. It showcases Vijay in his trademark dance style, joined by Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju. Fans quickly pointed out that a similar celebratory song exists in Bhagavanth Kesari. At Jana Nayagan audio launch event, H Vinoth finally addressed remake rumours and made a promise to Vijay's fans regarding the upcoming movie. He acknowledged being aware of such speculations and set the record straight.
He said, “Some people say this is a remake, others call it a partial remake, and a few even think they can compete with us and win. Let me be clear. This is a 100% Thalapathy film, and it’s going to be a complete commercial treat in theatres.”
Vijay opens up about moving away from cinema and 'standing with people'
About his political journey and the decision to quit movies, Vijay shared, "For me, one thing matters. People come and stand in theatres for me. For that reason, I’m ready to stand for them for the next 30–33 years. For these Vijay fans, I’m stepping away from cinema." Jana Nayagan will also release in Hindi as Jana Neta. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the Tamil movie.
