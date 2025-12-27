Nelson Dilipkumar Recalls Thalapathy Vijay's Unwavering Support To Him After Beast Failure: I Asked If He Was Upset With Me

Thalapathy Vijay and the team of Jana Nayagan assembled for the film's audio launch event in Malaysia. The upcoming movie is the Kollywood star's swansong as he is all set to fully devote himself to politics from 2026. While fans will surely miss Vijay onscreen, they have a chance to witness him in probably his most anticipated movie yet from January 9. The audio launch event of Jana Nayagan was a star-studded gathering.

Vijay's old colleagues were in attendance and spoke highly of him. Director Nelson Dilipkumar, who directed the Kollywood star in Beast (2022), revealed how Vijay stood by his side despite the movie turning out to be a flop.

Nelson Dilipkumar with Vijay | Image: X

“When they called me for the launch, the first thing I asked was whether they would arrange the tickets or if I should do it myself. The reason is, I made a film called beast, and it received mixed reviews. Even after that, he (Vijay) kept calling me every day to check on me. I once asked him if he was upset with me. He replied, ‘Is a film what decides my friendship with you?’ I share a very personal bond with him. Thalapathy Vijay is like a brother to me,” Nelson said about his personal and professional relationship with Vijay. After Beast turned out to be a failure, Nelson made Jailer with Rajinikanth, considered by many as Vijay's foremost rival in Kollywood.

Jailer turned out to be a superhit and the success of the film came at a time when both Nelson and Rajinikanth were searching for a successful film. Now, Jailer 2 is in production and is said to be releasing on August 14 next year. Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vidya Balan, Nora Fatehi and Shah Rukh Khan have been roped in to add more firepower to the upcoming sequel.