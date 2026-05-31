Jana Nayagan Director Hints At Murky Reasons Causing Delay In Vijay Starrer: Don’t Have the Courage To Tell The Truth

Vijay starer Jana Nayagan has faced indefinite delays in release. The movie was scheduled to hit the big screens in January 2026, but it has yet to see the light of day, even after 6 months. While the makers have kepyt quite over the prolonged postponement, fans of the actor have been waiting for the movie in anticipation, especially after Vijay assumed the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu seat. The release of Jana Nayagan is particularly awaited since it will be Vijay's final film before he pivots into politics completely.

Jana Nayagan, director, breaks the silence on the film's delay

After months of silence, the director H Vinoth finally addressed the long delay in Jana Nayagan. At the promotional event of Pandiraaj’s Parimala & Co, the filmmaker gave an indirect hint at what's causing the delay behind the film. Previosuly, the producers of Jana Nayagan have confirmed that the film is still awaiting a censor certificate.

Addressing queries about Jana Nayagan's delay, Vinoth shared, “That is not up to me. I don’t even have the courage to tell you the truth. Even if I had the courage, you wouldn’t have the courage to share it." His reply left the anchor and audience in the room silent. Social media users are now speculating murky reasons behind the postponement of the Vijay starrer.



Also Read: Naga Chaitanya Shares Unseen Pics Of Sobhita On Her 33rd Birthday

Will Jana Nayagan release on Vijay's birthday

Social media users and fans of Vijay are growing impatient over the prolonged delays in Jana Nayagan. Earlier, they saw a ray of hope when BookMyShow and other ticket booking aggregators listed the film for a June release. However, since there is no official confirmation from the makers, this seems unlikely.

Advertisement

Now fans of Vijay are hoping that the film will hit the big screens on June 22 on the ocassion of his birthday. Some are even optimistic that if not the release, then some new asset or an updated release date will be announced on the ocassion. However, the producers of Vijay's Jana Nayagan have made it clear that the movie is yet to be greenlit by CBFC.