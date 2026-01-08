Jana Nayagan Last-Minute Delay Causes ₹100 Crore Loss To Makers, Here's The Breakdown

The release of the much awaited TVK chief Vijay starrer multi lingual film Jana Nayagan has been postponed, pending CBFC certification in India. The Vijay starrer had commenced advance booking way before its planned January 9 release, primarily in the overseas market. As the pre-sales figures started picking up and reached a staggering amount, said to be ₹40 crore outside India for the opening day alone, news of Jana Nayagan delay upset fans tremendously.

In the UK and the US markets, Jana Nayagan tickets saw a huge demand. Despite being pitted against the upcoming Telugu biggie The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, Vijay's Jana Nayagan saw a relatively better response for the advance booking. However, whatever money the Tamil action film collected in advance bookings and through deals with overseas distributors and financiers is all gone in vain.

According to Sacnilk, trade reports have pegged the losses suffered by KVN Productions due to Jana Nayagan delay at over ₹100 crore. The Vijay starrer had collected nearly ₹40 crore in key overseas regions for its opening day and close to ₹60 crore for the opening weekend. This combined ₹100 crore loss in global pre-sales represents a massive blow to the makers of the Vijay starrer and those associated with the acquisition and distribution of the film overseas.

Jana Nayagan has faced similar losses in India. In Kerala and Karnataka, the movie had begun advance booking before other states, including Vijay's home state of Tamil Nadu. As per reports, refunds to the tune of ₹6 crore will be made in Karnataka alone.

Jana Nayagan is Thalapathy Vijay's final film | Image: X