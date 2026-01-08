Prince Narula Arrested In Delhi Mosque Demolition Case? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Video

Roadies and Splitsvilla fame Prince Narula has gone viral on social media over his alleged arrest by the Delhi police. A video has been circulating online widely which shows Prince being dragged through the crowd, seemingly by cops. The incident, as claimed in social media handles, unfolded in Delhi's Turkman Gate area, which is in news over the ongoing demolition drive carried out by the MCD.

As the video of Prince's alleged arrest went viral, his team clarified in the matter, saying that the scene perceived to be of his arrest is actually part of a shoot he was involved in. Prince told Telly Chakkar, "It was a part of a brand shoot. I’m not arrested.”

Several social media handles claimed that Prince was detained by the police for allegedly spreading false information about a mosque demolition. His statement, as claimed, was intended to provoke public unrest. With a seemingly communal angle involved in the matter and an "arrest" video going viral, many got worried about Prince's safety and expressed their concerns. However, as it turns out, Prince was shooting in Delhi for a brand collaboration and the "arrest" was part of the script.

Prince and Yuvika got married in 2018 | Image: Instagram

Meanwhile, Prince has also been in the news over his relationship with his wife Yuvika Chaudhary. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2024 via IVF. However, at the time, the couple also faced divorce rumours. However, they have seemingly stuck together and braved through the speculation surrounding their married life. They participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 9 together, which aired in 2015. It is here that their romance blossomed. After keeping their relationship low key, Prince and Yuvika got married in 2018.