Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha Averts Clash With Yash Starrer Toxic? Film On Vithabai Narayangaonkar Likely To Be Postponed

Shradhha Kapoor's Eetha generated significant buzz after the release of the teaser on June 23. Along with the first look, the makers also confirmed that the movie, based on the Lavani legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar, will hit the big screens on August 26. Coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festivities, the date was already preoccupied with major releases.

One of the other major releases at the time was Yash's Toxic. The film is scheduled to be released on August 28 after significant delays. Following the announcement of the Toxic release date, several other movies emptied the release dates. Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia's Vvan has shifted its release date to September to avoid being a part of a crowded release.

Rumour has it that the Shradhha Kapoor starrer might also face postponement to avert a clash with Toxic. The Yash starrer is filmed in Kannada and English but is getting a pan-India release, which will aid its business. This is the reason why there were speculations of Eetha being likely postponed.

A report in Bollywood Hungama states that it is likely that Eetha might be postponed. The source said, “There is chatter in the trade that the producers of Eetha want to avoid a clash with Toxic, and it may be a sensible decision. Both films are expected to be major box-office performers, while Eetha has the potential to enjoy an exceptional run in Maharashtra. In the event of a clash, the business of both films could get divided in this crucial market.” However, an official confirmation from the team is awaited.

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Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Eetha is a biographical drama based on the life and legacy of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's most celebrated Tamasha and Lavani performers. The film has been building anticipation even before its official digital release, after an early glimpse was attached to theatrical screenings of Cocktail 2 on June 19. Alongside Shraddha Kapoor, the film features an ensemble cast including Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nana Patekar, and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles. The music and background score are composed by the acclaimed duo Ajay-Atul, adding to the film's emotional and cultural tone.



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