Jana Nayagan Release Date Confirmed? Thalapathy Vijay's Final Film To Hit Big Screens On...

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay are eagerly awaiting the release of the movie Jana Nayagan. The Tamil movie has already faced multiple delays after it was scheduled to hit the big screens on Pongal in January 2025. Since then, the film has been stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). While the makers are yet to confirm the new release date of the movie, ticket-booking apps have listed Jana Nayagan's release on June 19.

Is Jana Nayagan releasing on June 19?

Over the weekend, screenshots by Vijay fans regarding the release date of Jana Nayagan went viral online. The photos from ticket booking platforms like District and BookMyShow reveal the movie listed to release on June 19. However, upon a quick search, the release date no longer appears on the platforms.



On BookMyShow and District, Jana Nayagan is slated to release in June. However, the makers are yet to confirm the development. If the movie does hit the big screens on June 19, it will clash with Samantha's Telugu release Maa Inti Bangaaram, which has already been postponed once due to IPL. Jana Nayagan will also clash with the Bollywood movie Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, if it releases on June 19.



Also Read: Jana Nayagan Release: Why Is The Film Delayed Despite Vijay Becoming CM?

What did the Jana Nayagan producer say about the film's release date?

Jana Nayagan producer Venkat K. Narayana was recently mobbed by paparazzi during a temple visit and was bombarded with questions about the film's release date. Reluctantly, he shared, “We’re waiting for the certificate to come. I am sure that they’re going to give it anytime soon. We’ll release at the earliest. This is not the place to talk about anything else, thank you. I came here to take God’s blessings.” He also shared that the movie will get the release as per fans' expectations. He added, “Release date will be (announced) as soon as we get the censor certificate. We’ll announce it well in advance once the censor certificate is in our hands. And we’ll release it grandly throughout the world.” The same day, the film's co-producer, Lohith NK, also met with Vijay. Fans of Vijay took to the comment section of the post to enquire about the release date of Jana Nayagan.



Also Read: Reel To Real Moment: GOAT Director's Heartwarming Gesture For Vijay