Jana Nayagan Release Gets Streamlined After 5 Months As CM Vijay Ascends Political Throne, Producer Drops Update

Thalapathy Vijay has been sworn in as the new CM of Tamil Nadu. The actor launched his political party TVK in 2024. In just two years, TVK emerged as the largest party in the state assembly elections as it also ended the duopoly of AIADMK and DMK in the state, which lasted for over six decades. Vijay had a difficult start in 2026. His "final film" Jana Nayagan was set to release on Pongal this year, but it got postponed and is yet to release.

Fans and several others alleged a political conspiracy behind the delay of Jana Nayagan. As the film kept on getting pushed, it was leaked illegally on various piracy websites and satellite TV in parts of Tamil Nadu. The makers were tremendously hit with scenes of the film being circulated online before they were pulled down. It was also reported that Prime Video, which was earlier willing to pay ₹120 crore for the OTT rights of Jana Nayagan, revised the rates to ₹50 crore after the movie was widely pirated and still awaits official release in cinema halls.

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With Vijay's ascension to the post of Tamil Nadu CM, the commercial prospects of Jana Nayagan have resurrected. Producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions shared that Jana Nayagan release will be locked very soon and it will hit the screens in the next two weeks. This means that the theatrical release of the long stalled movie will happen before May ends.

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the release is Vijay’s new title card. Reports suggest the film will introduce him as “Chief Minister” before his name, symbolically marking his transition from the iconic “Thalapathy” persona to his new political role. Directed by H Vinoth and co-starring Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Bobby Deol, Jana Nayagan is the remake of the 2023 hit Bhagavanth Kesari.