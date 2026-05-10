Vijay Snubs Kids And Wife As Tamil Nadu CM, Favours Trisha At Swearing-In Ceremony

Thalapathy Vijay became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, but his children and wife remained missing from the celebration as well as the formal swearing-in ceremony. Instead, the actor-turned-politician's parents and actress Trisha marked their presence at the event. The euphoric fan celebration of the Jana Nayagan star finally swearing in power after days of political negotiations was clouded by enquiries about his personal life on social media.

Social media interest in Vijay's personal life heightened after his wife, Sankgeetha Sornalingam, moved court seeking a divorce from him. The couple, who have been married since August 27, 1999, have two children together, both of whom gave the TVK chief's swearing-in ceremony a miss. In her divorce petition, Sankgeetha alleged that the actor-politician's alleged affair with an "actress" is the reason behind their separation. While she did not mention any names, netizens linked Trisha Krishnan's name to the actor's 27-year old marriage ending.

At the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay, Trisha arrived in a powder blue saree and teamed it with a jasmine flower gajra in her hair, which she styled in a bun. The actress's presence at the event further strengthened the rumours of their alleged link-up. This also triggered massive support for the actor's wife, Sankgeetha, online.



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The status of Vijay's divorce from his wife Sankgeetha remains concealed from public information, which has prompted targeting against the actor-politician and Trisha. Netizens argued that the actor should finalise his divorce before ‘flaunting’ his relationship with Trisha. Most social media users shared concerns for Vijay's son, Jason (25), and daughter, Dhivya (20), who have to see their father assume a powerful political position in their absence. However, it is not certain if Vijay's estranged wife and kids were not invited to the ceremony, or if they chose to skip it.



Also Read: IN PICS | Fans Galore As Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister