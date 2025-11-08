Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay's Final Film Secures OTT Deal For A Mind-Boggling Amount

Jana Nayagan starring Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju is one of the most anticipated movies in the coming year. Set for release during the festive occasion of Pongal early next year, the action drama featuring Vijay in the role of a fierce cop has stoked major fan anticipation. What's more special is that Jana Nayagan is said to be the Tamil star's final film as he dives full time into politics with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Meanwhile, the promotional material of the film, including posters and the first single Thalapathy Kacheri, have been well received. This has set the tone before the trailer of Jana Nayagan drops. It is also being reported that the movie's post-theatrical OTT rights have already been sold for a hefty price.

As per the floating rumours, Prime Video has bagged the streaming rights of Jana Nayagan. The streamer has shelled out around ₹110 crore for the OTT rights of the movie in all languages. It is likely to stream after 4 weeks of its theatrical run which begins on January 9.

With a hefty price tag for its streaming rights, Jana Nayagan has become the third biggest ever for a Tamil title, after Rajinikanth starrer Coolie and Vijay's Leo. It is evident that Vijay's last movie is going to be a blockbuster and the team is already starting to bank on it big time.

Mamitha and Vijay in a still from Jana Nayagan song Thalapathy Kacheri | Image: X