Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Finally Gets Censor Certificate, But There Is A Catch

Jana Nayagan vs CBFC: Thalapathy Vijay starrer has run into a last-minute hurdle as it is still awaiting a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India. However, this didn't stop the censor board in the United Kingdom from issuing a censor certificate in the country. Yes, while the Madras High Court is sorting out the censor certificate situation in India, the UK's British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has cleared the film for release with a 15 rating.

The BBFC issues a censor certificate to Jana Nayagan

BBFC has given the green light to Jana Nayagan, but children under 15 can't watch the movie. According to the website, Jana Nayagan is a "strong bloody violence with injury detail and sexual violence references". The film is about a man who is on a mission to take on corrupt officials and an arms dealer hell-bent on sowing chaos and division.

(A screengrab from the post)

Jana Nayagan's release future in India

KVN Productions approached the court, alleging that the CBFC is withholding the film certificate unreasonably, which will lead to financial losses for the makers. As per Live Law, the advocate shared, "the regional office verified the modifications and on December 29, informed that the movie would be given a 'UA' certificate. However, it was submitted that even after this communication, the certificate had not been issued to date."

Advertisement

After hearing the matter, the Madras High Court has directed the CBFC to come back with a reply.

Jana Nayagan's day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, Vijay's starrer has sold 2.77 lakh tickets in Tamil and 80 tickets in Hindi so far, across 2,327 shows in India. The movie has earned ₹7.4 crore with maximum earnings in Karnataka (₹3.6 crore).