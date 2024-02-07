Advertisement

Following the phenomenal success of Ponniyin Selvan, Jayam Ravi was last seen in the 2023 film, Iraivan. Next, he will be a part of Antony Bhagyaraj’s action thriller Siren. The original plan for this film was a December wide debut, but technical issues led to a delay in release. The movie's release date has been pushed back multiple times for unclear reasons; there was even a rumor that it would be released directly to over-the-top streaming services. However, Jayam put all those rumours to rest by announcing the theatrical release date of Siren.

Jayam Ravi unveils release date of Siren

Jayam took to his X handle on Monday, January 23, and shared the release date of Siren. The action thriller will make its theatrical debut on February 16. His post read, “Parole on Feb 16th #Siren will bringing you an immense theatrical experience in Tamil & Telugu #SirenFromFeb16. A @gvprakash Musical Background Score @SamCSmusic.”

What do we know about Siren?

The teaser of Siren reveals that the movie revolves around a tale of vengeance. Jayam Ravi is likely portraying a wrongly convicted former ambulance driver, serving time in prison while plotting revenge against those who unjustly took 14 years of his life. Upon his release, Keerthy Suresh’s character as a cop tries to solve whether Jayam Ravi is a hero or a villain.

Siren is produced by Sujatha Vijaykumar and features music by GV Prakash Kumar. Selva Kumar S K is behind the camera and Ruben is in charge of the film’s editing as Kadhir K manages the production design.

