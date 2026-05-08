Jiiva's Father RB Choudary's Final Video Before Fatal Car Crash Leaves Netizens Aghast | Watch

Tamil star Jiiva's father, producer RB Choudary of Super Good Films, passed away on May 5 in a road accident on Beawar – Pali – Pindwara Road near Udaipur in Rajasthan. It is said that Choudary was attending a family event in Udaipur. While travelling, his car lost balance and crashed into the divider, leaving him dead. Since Choudary's tragic demise, there has been an outpouring of grief on social media. Fans and film industry personalities have condoled his demise. Vijay, whose movie career Choudary helped build, was also seen breaking down at his funeral in Chennai amid his political victory in the Tamil Nadu State Assembly elections.

RB Choudary died in a road accident near Udaipur | Image: X

A video from the site where Choudary's car crashed has already gone viral. It showed the SUV vehicle in a completely wrecked state. Now, another purported clip of the deceased before the accident has surfaced. In it, Choudary is seen enjoying a meal in traditional Rajasthani style as he is surrounded by his relatives.

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This is said to be the last recorded video of the Tamil and Telugu film producer. Seemingly surrounded by family, Choudary appeared in high spirits before his untimely demise in the car crash. Netizens who chanced upon this clip expressed similar sentiments and emphasised on the uncertainty of life and future.

The producer, known for backing films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi cinema under the banner Super Good Films, was 76 at the time of his death. Speaking about his long association with the producer, Rajinikanth revealed that Choudary had recently approached him to star in the landmark 100th production of his banner. Unfortunately, that dream could not be fulfilled while Choudary was still alive.

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