Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 3: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Winds Up Underwhelming 1st Weekend Under ₹15 Crore

Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 3: Dulquer Salmaan's year as a producer has been overwhelming, to say the least. His production Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra became the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time and is one of the biggest hits this year. With the release of Kaantha, Dulquer hoped to replicate this success in his own movie as the lead star. However, despite good reviews, Kaantha has not been performing well.

How much did Kaantha collect in 1st weekend?

Kaantha has released in Tamil and Telugu. The movie opened to ₹4.35 crore. The biz jumped slightly to ₹5 crore on day 2 (November 15). On day 3, it minted ₹4.35 crore, taking its three day total to ₹13.22 crore. The movie is a period thriller directed by Selvamani Selvaraj. Many have mentioned how the second half of the film is a letdown.

Dulquer Salmaan plays an egoistic actor in the period film Kaantha

Since the word of mouth is mixed, the same has been reflected in its box office collection. It remains to be seen how Kaantha performs in its make or break first week. One advantage it has is that there are no prominent Tamil and Telugu theatrical releases on the coming Friday and if the movie holds up well, it may pick up again in the second weekend.

What is the story of Kaantha?

In Kaantha, Dulquer Salmaan plays Chandran, aka the "King of Acting", who rises to fame under the mentorship of director Ayya, portrayed by Samuthirakani. The movie sets up an intense clash between the two, a battle of egos between a director and his protege. Set in 1950s Madras, the film explores the complex relationship between a filmmaker and his star, the creative highs, emotional turmoil, and professional rivalries that shape their stardom.