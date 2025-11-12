Kaantha: MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar's Grandson Seeks Stay On Release Of Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Over 'Defamatory' Portrayal Of 'First Superstar Of Tamil Cinema'

Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for the release of his period drama thriller Kaantha. However, days ahead of its theatrical release, the film has fallen into legal trouble. According to Live Law, Tamil superstar MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar's grandson, B Thiagarajan, has approached the Chennai court claiming the film portrayed Bhagavathar in a defamatory manner. He has sought a permanent injunction restraining the makers from the release, screening, publishing, distribution, streaming or in any manner exhibiting the movie.

MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar's Grandson seeks restraint on the release of Kaantha

B. Thiagarajan criticised the film for depicting his grandfather, a legendary actor and musician, disrespectfully. The movie portrays him as someone who lived with loose morals, became a pauper, destitute and sought alms. The movie further claims he died of indebtedness and penury. In contrast to this portrayal, Thiagarajan emphasised that his grandfather was "a modest, devout, and simple man of great compassion and charitable disposition who remained a teetotaler and non-smoker throughout his life," according to Live Law.

The grandson stated that till the time of his death, MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar lived a dignified life with no economic crisis.

(A file photo of MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar | Image: Facebook)

He further alleged that the makers didn't seek their permission before making the film. Hence, he requested the court to stop the release of the film. He elaborated that even if the makers changed the name, people would be able to recognise him in the movie, damaging his late grandfather's image. The plea also seeks a permanent injunction restraining the filmmakers from depicting his grandfather as a man with loose morals.

The court has formally issued notices to the producers of the film, including Dulquer, demanding a detailed explanation concerning the situation at hand.

Who was MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar?

Widely regarded as the 'first superstar of Tamil Cinema', MKT was an actor and Carnatic singer. He started his career as a classical singer in the late 1920s and made his acting debut with the 1934 film Pavalakkodi. From 1934 to 1960, he gave 10 box office hits, out of which Haridas ran in the theatres for a whopping three years in Chennai theatres, creating the record of the longest continuous run at a single theatre. However, the same year, he was arrested as one of the main suspects in the Lakshmikanthan murder case, which led to his downfall in his career.

(A file phot of MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar | Image: IMDb)

He spent three years in prison before being released in 1947 after a Judicial Committee of the Privy Council verdict came in his favour. After his release from prison, he continued with his acting career, but none of his films did well. Out of five, only two films, Amarakavi and Shyamala, performed well at the box office.

He died in 1959 at the age of 49 due to complications from ayurvedic medication, leaving behind his wife and two children.