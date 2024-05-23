Advertisement

Kajal Aggarwal, who welcomed her son Niel in 2022, opened up about the struggles and challenges she faced resuming work just two months into postpartum. She revealed her approach to work changed after giving birth to Neil.

I would pump between shots: Kajal Aggarwal

In an interview with Prema, Kajal recalled how he shot for Indian 2 just two months into postpartum. The actress called it the "toughest thing" she has ever done in her life. They were shooting for the film near Tirupati so she brought her baby along as she was still feeding him. She would pump milk between the shots and would send milk back to his room. She was also horse riding and doing Kalarippayattu which was excruciatingly painful. "Shankar sir was extremely understanding and tried to adjust my schedule, but I had to finish the film," the actress added.

(A file photo of Kajal Aggarwal with son Niel | Image: Instagram)

I took therapy to deal with separation anxiety and mom guilt: Kajal Aggarwal

Owing to all these things, Kajal revealed that she suffered from separation anxiety and mom guilt. To deal with her emotions, she had to seek therapy and take anti-depressants when it was safe to take them. She said nothing much changed after marriage, but motherhood changed her as a person. "You feel bad, insecure, threatened, scared, nervous, you feel all of that in double intensity. Having a baby is challenging," she continued. With support from her husband Gautam, she was able to pass the phase.

All you need to know about Indian 2

Helmed by S Shankar, Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 movie Indian, where the actor reprises his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante. It stars Kamal Haasan in the titular role, while Siddharth, Kajal, Rakul Preet Singh, S. J. Suryah, Bobby Simha, Vivek and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie is touted to revolve around corruption and injustice in the country. The movie is slated to release in June, the makers are yet to confirm the date.