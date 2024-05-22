Advertisement

Kajal Aggarwal is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Satyabhama. As the release date is nearing, the actress is on a promotional spree where she is busy discussing about the movie and whether she loved playing her role. In the movie, the actress will portray a never-seen-before avatar of a cop. During one such event, she shared the reason behind saying 'yes' to the movie.

There is a fine balance between...: Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal shared that he had been listening to many scripts for the past few years and most of them were female-led movies. However, when she heard the script of Satyabhama, she immediately said yes to the offer. Elaborating about what appealed to her, she said "In this story, there is a fine balance between Satyabhama’s professional and personal life.”

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

“This journey will offer a new experience. My character is strongly written, and it also has mother nature. The film will be very natural, and hence, I jumped right into it," she added.

What else do we know about Satyabhama?

Directed by Suman Chikkala, the movie features Naveen Chandra in a crucial role. In the movie, she will play the role of ACP Satyabhama, who is investigating a missing person case. During her investigation, she uncovers dark secrets across shadowy towns. Her past haunts her as she races to find the truth and redemption amidst the high-stakes investigation. The movie also stars Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harsha Vardhan and Ravi Varma in key roles. Produced by Bobby Tikka and Srinivas Rao Takkalapelly under the Aurum Arts banner, the film’s music was composed by Sricharan Pakala. The movie was earlier slated to release on May 17, but now it will hit the theatres on May 31.