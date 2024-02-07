Kamal Haasan Jets Off To US For Indian 2 Shoot After Wrapping Up Chennai Schedule of Thug Life

Advertisement

Kamal Haasan is set to start working on one of his upcoming projects. The National Award-winner has left for the US to shoot for his much-anticipated film Indian 2. According to reports, the Vikram actor arrived at Chennai airport on January 31 to travel to the United States.

Kamal Hasan jets off for United States for Indian 2

The news agency PTI reported, “Actor @ikamalhaasan arrives at Chennai airport to travel to the United States to shoot for his new movie titled Indian 2.” The video of when the Tamil star reached the airport is currently going viral as fans anticipate the name of the project. Details about this undeciphered project are yet to be officially announced.

VIDEO | Actor @ikamalhaasan arrives at Chennai airport to travel to the United States to shoot for his new movie titled ‘Indian 2’. pic.twitter.com/usiPb02g19 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 30, 2024

Apart from this, The legendary Nayakan combo, Kamal Haasan, and Mani Ratnam joined forces again for the highly anticipated project Thug Life. The shooting of this film kicked off on January 24th. According to the latest buzz, the team has concluded the first schedule of filming now. Thug Life is being called to be a unique action flick. The production works began in Chennai. Reportedly, the first schedule went on for 5 days and the makers wrapped it up yesterday. Ulaganayagan Kamal, Joju George, and Abhirami were a part of this schedule and some action scenes were filmed. These portions were wrapped on Tuesday, January 30.

Apart from this, according to the reports of 123telugu.com, after commencing the first schedule in Chennai featuring key scenes the following schedule is set to be in international locations. Reportedly the film will be next shot in international locations like in Siberia, Russia, after a brief hiatus.

Advertisement

All you need to know about Indian 2

Kamal Haasan will be next seen in the sequel to his 1996 blockbuster Indian, titled Indian 2. The film features Kamal Haasan in a returning role as the Indian a vigilante who fights for anti-corruption. Indian 2 is scheduled to be released in 2024. Apart from Indian, Kamal Haasan is also set to play a major role in the Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. The film boasts a mindblowing star cast of Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and others. Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda are also rumoured to play cameos in the film.