Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya-Trisha Starrer Registers Over 50% Growth Following Rave Reviews

The delay in the release of Karuppu seems to have worked in its favour. The Suriya and Trisha starrer was met with a massive fanfare when the movie finally hit the big screens on May 15. The movie got a thunderous opening, and the initial positive word of mouth has helped the collection grow further on the second day.

Karuppu registers a big jump in collections on Saturday

Suriya starrer Karuppu opened to a decent ₹15 crore at the box office on the day of release. A big chunk of the collection came from the advanced sales of the movie. Cinegoers and fans of Suriya flocked to the theatres in celebration of the release of the Kollywood movie.

The hype seems not to have died down on the second day of release as well. On Saturday, Karuppu minted ₹23.40 cr, which is 51% growth from the previous day, as per Sacnilk. Tamil and Telugu versions of the movie have contribute positively to the overall collection of the film. The movie has amassed a total of ₹38.90 crore at the box office in just 2 days of release.



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Earlier this week, Karuppu's release day shows were cancelled. Producer SR Prabu took to X in the early hours of May 14 and apologised to audiences for the sudden cancellation. The movie was released in theatres on May 15. Written and directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu also stars Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi and Supreeth Reddy in important roles. The film's music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar.



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