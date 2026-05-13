Mouni Roy Makes Solo Public Appearance Amid Divorce Rumours With Suraj Nambiar | Watch

TV and movie actress Mouni Roy is currently mired in divorce rumours. She married Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27, 2022 as per Bangali and Malayali traditions. They dated for nearly three years before that. Mouni and Suraj's separation rumours gained pace after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Mouni has made her wedding related posts on Instgaram private amid divorce news | Image: Instagram

The talk around trouble in their 4-year-long marriage strengthened as Mouni also made her wedding-related posts and pictures with Suraj on Instagram private. At the same time, Suraj also deactivated his Instagram handle. Amid this, Mouni even dropped a post, urging privacy around her personal life and relationship with Suraj. As per some reports, Mouni and Suraj have been separated for months now and are living separately. They haven't filed for divorce officially yet, as per circulating news.

Advertisement

Amid scrutiny, Mouni stepped out in Mumbai in style. She was accompanied by her friend on this outing. She was surrounded by paps as they frantically clicked her pictures. Mouni wore a black cocktail dress. As they were crowded outside an eatery in Bandra, Mouni made sure that her friend got into her vehicle safely. She remained silent on her divorce rumours with Suraj.

Meanwhile, Mouni's note for fans and media speculating on her marriage with Suraj read, "Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy." She added a "please" and a folded hands emoji to her message.

Advertisement

Mouni addressed speculation about her married life with Suraj Nambiar | Image: Instagram