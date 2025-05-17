Kollywood Cupid At 70: Kamal Haasan Trolled For Lip Lock With Abhirami, Romantic Scenes With Trisha In Thug Life Trailer

Kamal Haasan's much-awaited film Thug Life will release on June 5. The trailer of the action film released on May 17 and garnered praise for its intense visual storytelling, AR Rahman's music and Haasan's larger-than-life image presented onscreen by director Mani Ratnam.

However, many noticed the lip lock scene between Haasan, 70, and actress Abhirami, 40. In the trailer, Abhirami's character is seen resting on Haasan's chest in a moment of love and affection. In the next cut, Haasan pulls her close and kisses her. In one of the scenes, Haasan closes in from behind as Trisha looks on, as he says, “Madam, I'm your only Adam.” Many thought that even if there was a demand in the script for such scenes, they could have been avoided. Others praised Haasan's professionalism and placed trust in Mani Ratnam's conviction and raw and real storytelling. Soon, stills of Haasan's also started doing the rounds on social media.

Romantic scenes of Kamal Haasan in Thug Life have gone viral | Image: YouTube screengrab

A social media user commented, "Hassan cannot do a film without these type of scenes after the age of 70 plus also shameless human (sic)," while another one wrote, "He is always doing what scripts demands because he is the Cinema of everything don’t argue about the age (sic)."

What Thug Life trailer shows?

The trailer hints that Thug Life will revolve around the struggle for power between Kamal Haasan and his adopted son Silambarasan. Kamal Haasan plays a character called Rangaraya Sakthivel Naickan in this film, described as "an epic tale of power, rebellion and triumph".