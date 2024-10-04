Published 19:15 IST, October 4th 2024
Konda Surekha Vs Tollywood: Who Is The Politician Targeting Samantha-Naga Chaitanya Over Divorce?
Konda Surekha has been a known figure in Telangana politics for over two decades. She made shocking claims about the divorce of Naga and Samantha's divorce.
- Entertainment News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Meet Konda Surekha, who politicised Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
19:07 IST, October 4th 2024