Kuberaa: Dhanush Starrer Falls In Hot Water After Prime Video 'Threatens' To Cut ₹10 Crore From Deal Over Further Delay

Kuberaa: Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashimka Mandanna starrer is scheduled to release on June 20. Initially planned for an April release, the Telugu social thriller faced multiple delays. In a recent interview with a media publication, it was learned that Kuberaa producer Suniel Narang wanted to push the theatrical release date again to July but officials from the OTT platform(Prime Videos) did not agree to delay the movie further and warned of a ₹10 crore cut if demand on met.

Kuberaa producer on a riff with Prime Videos over release date

In an interview with Gulte Pro, Asian Cinemas producer Suniel Narang revealed that Prime Video threatened to deduct ₹10 crore from their agreement concerning Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa.

When asked about the increasing inevitability of a four-week OTT window, even for successful theatrical films, Suniel said, “Yes, Telugu films appear on OTT platforms within 28 days, and sometimes we extend it to 30 days. They dominate everything, and it all happens on their terms." He further discussed the release date tiff with the OTT deal, saying, "I asked Prime Video for a few extra weeks and a July release date due to possible post-production delays. They insisted on the original 20 June release, warning they would reduce ₹10 crore if I didn’t comply.”

This comes just days after Nagarjuna shared a glimpse of the dubbing session of Kuberaa.

Kuberaa producer Suniel Narang calls the film industry ‘finished’

In the interview, the Kuberaa producer also asserted that the film industry is "finished" in some aspects, such as its dependence on Qube Cinema for projection, BookMyShow for ticketing, and OTT platforms for post-theatrical revenue. He questioned, “And yet people say artists' remuneration should be reduced. Why should we do that? India has a population of 145 crore, and only 50 of them are superstars. They are gods, in my opinion. The issue lies with everything else but them. These other entities are happy irrespective of films being a hit or a flop,” the producer remarked.

Kuberaa release date