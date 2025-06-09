Diljit Dosanjh Clears The Air After Sparking Speculation Of Collaboration With Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir In Sardaarji 3

Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram account to share some candid behind-the-scenes photos from his upcoming movie, Sardaarji 3. Pakistani actress Hania Aamir was reported to be a part of the film earlier. However, following the barbaric Pahalgam attack, a ban was enforced on all Pakistani artists in the film industry. It was reported that the Kabhi Hum Kabhi Tum fame was eventually dropped from the Diljit Dosanjh film. Some eagle-eyed fans are now speculating that the actress is still a part of the film as the spot her in the BTS photos shared by the singer. Interestingly, some netizens even suspected that the Born To Shine fame has donned a t-shirt with Hania's face on it. Diljit Dosanjh has subtly shut down all rumours.

Diljit Dosanjh's subtle reply to social media users

On June 8, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from the sets of Sardaarji 3. Fans of the singer took to the comments section to share their observations on the carousel post. Netizens commented that the graphic on Diljit's t-shirt appears to be the portrait of Hania Aamir's face. After multiple comments implied the same, the singer simply took to his Instagram story to share a full photo of the outfit.



Social media users speculating Hania Aamir's involvement in the film | Image: Instagram

In the photo, it could be seen that the singer's t-shirt featured the face of Michelle Yeoh, the Oscar-winning actress who starred in Everything Everywhere All At Once. With the photo, Diljit shut down speculations of Hania Aamir's photo being printed on his outfit.



A screebgrab of Diljit Dosanjh's story | Image: Instagram

Is Diljit Dosanjh collaborating with Hania Aamir despite the ban?

Social media speculation around Sardaarji 3 was not limited to Diljit's choice of outfit. Fans also spotted a female resembling Hania Aamir in a group photo shared by the singer. Some even suggested that the woman in a black saree that Diljit was seen hugging is the Pakistani actress. However, there is no confirmation for the same.



