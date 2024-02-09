English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 15:29 IST

Lal Salaam: Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Ex Husband Dhanush Wishes Luck In Special Note

Lal Salaam released nationwide today (February 9). The film is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and also stars the megastar Rajinikanth in a cameo role.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dhanush, Rajinikanth
Dhanush, Rajinikanth | Image:Instagram
Lal Salaam hit the big screen today (February 9). Initially slated for a Sankranthi release in January, the film was postponed to avoid a clash with biggies like Captain Miller, HanuMan and Guntur Kaaram. On the day of release, the Aishwarya directorial gas received special shoutouts from actors Rajnikanth, who appears in a cameo in the film, and Dhanush, ex-husband of the director.

Rajinikanth and Dhanush cheer for Lal Salaam 

Tamil megastar Rajinikanth, whose film Lal Salaam released today, shared a picture of himself with his daughter on his social media. On February 9, the megastar took to his X and shared a picture in which he can be seen sitting in a wheelchair in a jolly mood, and Aishwarya can be seen behind the wheelchair at a university. It is believed that the photo was clicked during the shooting of the latest release.

Rajinikanth wrote in Tamil: “My anbu salaam to my beloved Aishwarya. I pray to Almighty that your movie Lal Salaam will be a huge success.” For the unversed, Aishwarya is the daughter of the megastar. Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s ex-husband Dhanush also gave a shout out to the latest release. He wrote: "Lal Salaam from today… (sic).” 

Lal Salaam, which has been directed by Aishwarya, also stars Senthil, Jeevitha, Thambi Ramaiah, Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna, and Thangadurai. The plot of Lal Salaam reportedly explores the intersection of communal tension and cricket, with an emphasis on communal harmony.

Rajinikanth’s reaction to Lal Salaam’s trailer goes viral 

There were many reaction videos on the internet, but one in particular stood out for Rajinikanth fans because it featured the actor watching the trailer for Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam. The videos were widely circulated online, and Rajinikanth was seen watching the trailer at home. The actor appeared elated and proud of the way the film turned out. As per reports, Rajinikanth was with Letsfame app founder Ajmal and Haj Association Aboobucker and their families.
(With inputs from IANS) 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 15:29 IST

