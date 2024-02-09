English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 10:29 IST

Lal Salaam First Impression: Moviegoers Say Rajinikanth In ‘Roaring Form’, Second Half ‘Brilliant’

Lal Salaam, starring Rajinikanth, received positive feedback from the actor's fans on social media, who have dubbed it a “blockbuster hit.”

Republic Entertainment Desk
Lal Salaam
Lal Salaam | Image:X
Rajinikanth starrer Lal Salaam made its theatrical debut on February 9. According to the early reviews, the film has opened to favorable word of mouth from the general public. The much-awaited Tamil sports drama received positive feedback from the audience, who have dubbed it a “blockbuster hit.”

Twitter Reviews of Lal Salaam

Rajinikanth plates the role of Moideen Bhai in Lal Salaam. The renowned cricket player Kapil Dev also makes a brief appearance in the sports drama. A few hours after the film's premiere, a group of early viewers and moviegoers discussed their thoughts and opinions on X (formerly known as Twitter).

 

 

 

 

What is Lal Salaam about? 

The story of Lal Salaam centers on two talented but unfairly dismissed aspiring cricket players. The main plot point is how, with the aid of a brave leader (Rajinikanth), they overcome this obstacle and realize their dreams.  This sports drama film depicts the tale of a place where social divisions and crickets coexist side by side. AR Rahman composed the music for the film Lal Salaam, which stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

