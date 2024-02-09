Advertisement

Rajinikanth starrer Lal Salaam made its theatrical debut on February 9. According to the early reviews, the film has opened to favorable word of mouth from the general public. The much-awaited Tamil sports drama received positive feedback from the audience, who have dubbed it a “blockbuster hit.”

Rajinikanth plates the role of Moideen Bhai in Lal Salaam. The renowned cricket player Kapil Dev also makes a brief appearance in the sports drama. A few hours after the film's premiere, a group of early viewers and moviegoers discussed their thoughts and opinions on X (formerly known as Twitter).

2nd Half #LalSalaam took the movie to a different level 🔥🔥. They used #Thalaivar effectively and rightly. #LalSalaam good watch — Karthik (@meet_tk) February 9, 2024

vibe @ash_rajinikanth will grab some awards for sure #LalSalaam #LalSalaamFDFS pic.twitter.com/bQ2ERXDc4m — Matt.S (@mattskumar) February 9, 2024

What is Lal Salaam about?

The story of Lal Salaam centers on two talented but unfairly dismissed aspiring cricket players. The main plot point is how, with the aid of a brave leader (Rajinikanth), they overcome this obstacle and realize their dreams. This sports drama film depicts the tale of a place where social divisions and crickets coexist side by side. AR Rahman composed the music for the film Lal Salaam, which stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles.