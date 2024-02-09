Advertisement

Lal Salaam, featuring Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, and Rajinikanth, made its theatrical debut on February 9. The Thalaivar fever seems to have gripped the fans as they put up banners, and posters adorned with flowers and garlands outside the Rohini Theatre in Chennai. The ardor with which fans were celebrating Lal Salaam’s release was captured in pictures, which surfaced online earlier today.

Fans celebrate the release of Lal Salaam

Multiple videos of fans celebrating the release of Lal Salaam made its way to the internet on Friday morning. The clips featured fans adoring a massive cut-out poster of Rajinikanth outside theatres in Chennai. They were also seen outside out food packets at the celebration venue.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Fans of actor Rajinikanth put up huge cut-outs and banners of him ahead of the release of his movie 'Lal Salaam' on 9th February. pic.twitter.com/3T6prOXa5D — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

#WATCH | Chennai: Preparations on in full swing as theatres get ready to welcome Rajnikant fans as 'Lal Salaam', the superstar's latest movie releases today. pic.twitter.com/G74H1tR7hs — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

What more do we know about Lal Salaam?

AR Rahman composed the music for the film Lal Salaam, which stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. Lyca Productions has financed the project, which is part of a film deal signed by Rajinikanth two years ago. The trailer for Lal Salaam indicated that it was all about religious harmony.

The story of the movie centers on two talented but unfairly dismissed aspiring cricket players. The main plot point is how, with the aid of a brave leader (Rajinikanth), they overcome this obstacle and realize their dreams. This sports drama film depicts the tale of a place where social divisions and crickets coexist side by side. Other actors in the film include Dhanya Balakrishnan, Senthil, Ravi Kumar, and Thambi Ramiah.