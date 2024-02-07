Updated February 5th, 2024 at 22:14 IST
Lal Salaam Trailer: Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay's Cousin Vikranth Promise Unique Sports Drama
Lal Salaam is slated for a release on February 9. Rajinikanth will be seen in the pivotal role of Moideen Bhai, an elaborate glimpse of which was also shared.
Lal Salaam will soon be marking its much-awaited theatrical release. The Aishwarya Rajinkanth directorial will interestingly feature her father, Rajinikanth in a pivotal extended cameo appearance. Also part of the star-studded cast, is cricketer Kapil Dev with cricket serving as a critical theme in the film. Additionally, Lal Salaam features actor Vikranth, who is notably, Thalapathy Vijay's cousin.
Lal Salaam trailer out
The official trailer of Lal Salaam is now out. Rajinikanth unsurprisingly marks a formidable screen presence in the trailer, as he turns out as Moideen Bhai. Kapil Dev too makes a brief appearance in the trailer appearing to be a seminal part of the cricket-centric plot. Sharing the official trailer to their X handle - a moment that came after multiple delays - Lyca Productions, the banner which has bankrolled the project, posted, “The pulsating LAL SALAAM trailer is OUT NOW! A glimpse into a gripping tale that awaits! #LalSalaam In Cinemas this FRIDAY, Feb 9th 2024 #LalSalaamFromFeb9 #MoideenBhaiArrivesOnFeb9 #LalSalaamTrailer”
Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth has helmed Lal Salaam, the story for which has been penned by Vishnu Rangasamy. Actors Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal lead the film. The musical score for the film has been composed by AR Rahman.
Lal Salaam is gearing up for strong box office competition
Lal Salaam had been initially eyeing a mid-January release. The date for the same was pushed to February 9. However, the Aishwarya Rajinikanth directorial will not go sans competition at the box office despite carrying big names like Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev.
Lal Salaam will be facing box office competition from Ravi Teja's Eagle, which too has been through its fair share of tribulations following the makers' decision to push the film's release to February 9 from its initial Sankranthi release date of January 13. Also releasing on the same date, is the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.
