The makers of Maharaja shared a special second-look poster on the 46th birthday of the film's lead Vijay Sethupathi. On Tuesday morning, the makers took to their official X handle to share the poster of the Merry Christmas star.

Vijay Sethupathi Looks Fierce In Maharaja Poster

Vijay Sethupathi, whose film Merry Christmas is currently running in the theaters, looks fierce and extremely powerful in the second look poster of his upcoming film Maharaja. In the poster, the actor can be seen wearing bloodstained shirt with an injury on his face and a machete in his hand.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Fierce & extremely powerful #Maharaja Special Second Look Poster. Wishing our dearest Makkal Selvan @VijaySethuOffl a very happy birthday."

What Do We Know About Maharaja

Maharaja, which marks the 50th project of Vijay Sethupathi, is directed by Nithilan Saminathan. The director is known for his work in Kurangu Bommai. The shooting of the film has reportedly reached the final stage and is scheduled to release sometime this year.

Meanwhile, Vijay's Hindi film Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif hit theaters on January 12. The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, was also released in Tamil. Merry Christmas, in 4 days has earned around crores in all languages in India at the box office.

The Tamil version of the film witnessed a box office clash with Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan and Dhanush starrer Captain Miller. In the Hindi version, the film didn't have any competition, however, the success of Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan in all languages is stealing the spotlight, the impact of which can be seen in Merry Christmas' box office numbers despite having two famous faced in the lead role - Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi.