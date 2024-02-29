Advertisement

Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju who was recently seen in Premalu has disclosed her encounter while working with director Bala on the film Vanangaan. Baiju who was initially cast as the female lead opposite Suriya, eventually walked out from the project alongside the actor. She shared her ordeal during the shoot and recalled instances of verbal abuse and physical aggression from Bala.

What did Mamitha Baiju say about Bala?

In an interview with a local YouTube channel, Baiju recounted her confusion and unpreparedness during a particular scene involving the traditional art form Villadichampaatu. Despite her request for clarification on her character's proficiency, she was hurried into the scene without adequate preparation.

Director Bala hits MamithaBaiju on the sets of Vanangaan & later on she opted out of the project !!



No wonder why #Suriya dropped the Project & moved on, great decision 👏👏pic.twitter.com/qbSS247wjV — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) February 28, 2024

Baiju admitted to struggling with the performance which required multiple attempts to grasp it, all while enduring Bala's scoldings and physical assaults.

She was heard saying, “It took me three tries to learn it. In between, he scolded me quite a few times. He had told me beforehand that he would be like that and say stuff (scold) and advised me not to take it seriously even though it might be hurtful at that time. So, I had mentally prepared for this while on set. He used to beat me too. Suriya sir already knew about it (Bala’s ways) because they had worked together before.”

Advertisement

This is not the first time Bala has been accused of such behaviour

It was earlier reported that Vikram and Atharavaa, who acted in his Pithamagan and Paradesi, respectively faced similar experiences. Naan Kadavul’s original lead Ajith Kumar also reportedly left the movie owing to his similar behaviour. For the unversed, another director Mari Selvaraj was also recently accused of beating Vannarpettai Thangaraj on the sets of Pariyerum Perumaal.

Advertisement

Arun Vijay later replaced Suriya in Vanangaan which also stars Roshni Prakash, Samuthirakani, and Mysskin and is awaiting a March release.