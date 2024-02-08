English
January 9th, 2024

Merry Christmas star Vijay Sethupathi links his film choices to his marriage

After making his debut in 2006, Vijay Sethupathi proved himself as one of most versatile actors in Tamil cinema with movies like Pizza, 96, and Suepr Deluxe.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vijay Sethupathi
Vijay Sethupathi | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi who became a pan-India star after his work in Hindi works like Farzi, Mumbaikar, and Jawan, is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Merry Christmas. The Sriram Raghavan thriller is slated to release on January 12, where Sethupathi co-stars with Katrina Kaif. Recently, the Farzi actor opened up about his thought process for choosing his projects, and the factors that help him stay fearless.

Merry Christmas poster | Image: IMDb

I didn’t say I Love You to my wife: Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi was asked how he manages to stay fearless despite being such a big star, or not letting the baggage of stardom affect his film choices. In response, Vijay Sethupathi began with a completely off-route anecdote, recalling, “When I was in Dubai, I was in love with my wife,” immediately sending the audience into laughter. The actor smilingly asked them to calm down and listen to the entire anecdote.

Sethupathi then proceeded to clarify that since him and his wife had met on the Internet on Yahoo chat website, they hadn’t ever met each other in person. He added, “When I confessed my feelings to her, it had hardly been a week. And I didn’t begin with saying, “I love you.” I directly asked her if she would marry me."

Vijay Sethupathi file image | Image: IMDb

Sethupathi added that over the next 5 months they fell in love and that’s when Sethupathi flew down to India for the wedding. Sethupathi added, “The biggest decision of my life - When I had no fear about that, why fear this (choice of movies?)”

Vijay Sethupathi made his debut in 2006

Vijay Sethupathi has been active in the film industry for over 15 years now. He made his official debut with the 2006 film Pudhupettai directed by Vetrimaaran. Pudhupettai was an average fare at box office, but Vijay Sethupathi’s performance didn’t go unnoticed. In the coming years, with his performance in movies like Pizza, 96, and Suepr Deluxe, Vijay Sethupathi established himself as one of the most versatile actors in Tamil cinema.

January 9th, 2024

