Starring Vidharth, Mysskin, and Poorna, Devil is a film written and directed by Aathityaa. The Tamil film was eagerly awaited and has finally received its release date. Devil also features Adith Arun and Subhasree Rayagiri in supporting roles. Poorna is the female lead in this one with Mysskin's dual role as an actor and music composer.

When is the Devil releasing?

Devil is all set to hit screens on February 2, 2024. Aathityaa who is renowned for directing the 2018 film Savarakathi has helmed Devil. Interestingly, the movie marks Mysskin's debut as a music director. Produced by Maruthi Films and Touch Screen Entertainment, the cinematography by Karthik Muthukumar and editing by Elaiyaraaja promise a visually engaging experience.

Devil poster | X/ OnlyKollywood

Trailer of Devil

The trailer unveils Poorna's character likening herself to a sea-bound fish, setting the tone for a narrative that explores the complexities of relationships. As the story unfolds, the initially serene trailer escalates into a gripping thriller and portrays the challenges faced by the central couple (played by Poorna and Vidharth).

Backing the film are S Radhakrishnan and S Hari under the banners of Maruthi Films and Touchscreen Entertainment.

More about actor Vidharth

Embarking on his film journey in 2022 with an uncredited role in Minnale, actor Vidharth transitioned from supporting roles to the spotlight with his lead role in Mynaa alongside Amala Paul in 2010. Garnering fame, he later shared the screen with Jyothika in the film Kaatrin Mozhi, a Hindi remake. Celebrating his 25th film in 2022 titled Carbon, Vidharth eagerly awaits the release of his upcoming project Devil.