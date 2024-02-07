English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 08:21 IST

It's controversial/ Nayanthara Breaks Silence On Annapoorani Controversy: Didn't Expect The Removal Of A Censored Film

After Nayanthara starrer Annapoorani was removed from Netflix for hurting religious sentiments, the actress shared a long note to apologise.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Annapoorani
Annapoorani | Image:IMDB
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Nayanthara has finally spoken up about the Annapoorani controversy. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a long note apologising for hurting religious sentiments. The actress said that she never thought that a film cleared by the censor board would be removed from an OTT platform even after running in theaters. 

Nayanthara Reacts To Annapoorani Controversy

The actress shared a long note in three different languages including Hindi, Tamil and English. The English version of her note read, “I am writing this note with a heavy heart and a genuine desire to address the recent turn of events concerning our film, 'Annapoorani' was not just a cinematic endeavor but a heartfelt pursuit of inspiring resilience and instilling the spirit of never giving up. It aimed to mirror life's journey, where we learn that obstacles can be overcome with sheer willpower.”

 

 

She added, “In our sincere attempt to share a positive message, we may have inadvertently caused hurt. We did not expect the removal of a censored film, previously showcased in theaters, from the OTT platform. My team and I never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments and we understand the gravity of this issue. Being someone who wholely believes in God and frequently visits temples accross the country, it is the last thing I would intentionally do. To those whose feelings we've touched, I extend my sincere apologies.”

She further wrote, “The intention behind 'Annapoorni' was to uplift and inspire, not to cause distress. Over the last two decades, my journey in the film industry has been guided with a singular intention - To spread positivity and foster learning from one another. ”

Advertisement

What Is The Annapoorani Controversy All About?

The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against eight persons, including actor Nayanthara, over allegations that certain scenes in her newly released film Annapoorani have hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, an official said on Friday.

Advertisement

In his complaint to the Naya Nagar police station, the 48-year-old complainant, a resident of Mira-Bhayander, said the film also promotes ‘love jihad’. The movie has been removed from Netflix.

The station house officer at the Naya Nagar police station said a case was registered on Thursday against eight persons, including the actor and the film’s producer, under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (2) (offence committed in place of worship) read with 34 (common intention).

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 23:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

37 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

43 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Andhra Pradesh Student Ragged, Thrashed by Seniors at Government School

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. C'garh: 8 Lakh Rewardee Naxal Killed in Encounter With Security Forces

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Advance Mobility raises $2 million led by Finvolve

    Business News23 minutes ago

  5. Stage Set For Republic India Women's Summit: Thriving In A Digital Era

    India News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement