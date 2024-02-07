Advertisement

Nayanthara has finally spoken up about the Annapoorani controversy. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a long note apologising for hurting religious sentiments. The actress said that she never thought that a film cleared by the censor board would be removed from an OTT platform even after running in theaters.

Nayanthara Reacts To Annapoorani Controversy

The actress shared a long note in three different languages including Hindi, Tamil and English. The English version of her note read, “I am writing this note with a heavy heart and a genuine desire to address the recent turn of events concerning our film, 'Annapoorani' was not just a cinematic endeavor but a heartfelt pursuit of inspiring resilience and instilling the spirit of never giving up. It aimed to mirror life's journey, where we learn that obstacles can be overcome with sheer willpower.”

She added, “In our sincere attempt to share a positive message, we may have inadvertently caused hurt. We did not expect the removal of a censored film, previously showcased in theaters, from the OTT platform. My team and I never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments and we understand the gravity of this issue. Being someone who wholely believes in God and frequently visits temples accross the country, it is the last thing I would intentionally do. To those whose feelings we've touched, I extend my sincere apologies.”

She further wrote, “The intention behind 'Annapoorni' was to uplift and inspire, not to cause distress. Over the last two decades, my journey in the film industry has been guided with a singular intention - To spread positivity and foster learning from one another. ”

What Is The Annapoorani Controversy All About?

The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against eight persons, including actor Nayanthara, over allegations that certain scenes in her newly released film Annapoorani have hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, an official said on Friday.

In his complaint to the Naya Nagar police station, the 48-year-old complainant, a resident of Mira-Bhayander, said the film also promotes ‘love jihad’. The movie has been removed from Netflix.

The station house officer at the Naya Nagar police station said a case was registered on Thursday against eight persons, including the actor and the film’s producer, under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (2) (offence committed in place of worship) read with 34 (common intention).

(With inputs from PTI)