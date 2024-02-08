Advertisement

Nayanthara announced the completion of her filming for the much-anticipated film Test. She shared a heartfelt post opening up about her character Kumudha. She also penned a note thanking her co-stars R Madhavan and Siddharth.

Taking to Instagram, Nayanthara shared two photos from the sets of Test and penned a note thanking her Test character Kumudha for coming into her life. She revealed the character came into her life when she needed the most and now she is gonna miss being Kumudha. She also thanked director Sashikanth for creating the intriguing character.

"Kumudha. Thank you for coming into my life when I needed you the most!! Am gonna miss being you!! @sash041075 Thank u for Kumudha" she wrote.

Additionally, the actress acknowledged her co-stars R Madhavan and Siddharth's support on and off the screen. "@actormaddy Thank u for being Kumudha’s biggest strength.@worldofsiddharth Thank u for being the inspiration." She concluded her note by writing, "Can’t wait for all of u to see our labour of love -TEST".

More about Test

Not much is known about the storyline of Test, but the film is being touted to be a sports drama and will revolve around the world of cricket. Apart from directing the film, Sasikanth is also co-producing the film with Chakravarthy Ramachandran under the production banner Y Not Studios. Test features Meera Jasmine and Kaali Venkat as part of its supporting cast. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

Nayanthara’s other upcoming projects include Mannangatti Since 1960 and Thani Oruvan 2. Last year, she was seen in three films out of which Jawan became the blockbuster while Iraivan and Annapoorani opened to negative reviews from the critics.

